Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 24,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $14.72.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
