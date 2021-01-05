Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

