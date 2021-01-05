Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 285,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

