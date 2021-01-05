Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NAD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. 374,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $15.38.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
