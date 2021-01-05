Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NAD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. 374,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.