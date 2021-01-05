Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:JRI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. 109,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,793. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.22.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
