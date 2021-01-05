Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JRI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. 109,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,793. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

