Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:NIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 9,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,777. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
