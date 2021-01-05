Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:NIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 9,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,777. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

