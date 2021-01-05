Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 19,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,340. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

