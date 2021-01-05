Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NBB traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. 63,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,204. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

