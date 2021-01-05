Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NBB traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. 63,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,204. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.