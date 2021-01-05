Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NPV stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. 37,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,940. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.