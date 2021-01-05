NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.84

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.84 and last traded at $80.40, with a volume of 512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVEE. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

