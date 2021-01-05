NXM Price Reaches $31.28 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One NXM token can now be bought for $31.28 or 0.00093658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $181.46 million and approximately $29.97 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 78.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00029795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00120187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00242969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.00499412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018030 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,707,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,801,350 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

