Nyerium Market Capitalization Tops $10,854.07 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $10,854.07 and approximately $10.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016311 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000938 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002189 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030122 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nyerium

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,725,895 coins and its circulating supply is 31,841,268 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

