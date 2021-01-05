nYFI Price Down 37% Over Last 7 Days (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One nYFI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. nYFI has a market capitalization of $602,025.93 and $143,695.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, nYFI has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00257566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00496418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00260516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017729 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

