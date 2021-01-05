O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.13. 1,253,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,046,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on OI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UFS cut shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

