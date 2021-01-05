Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.66

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 37617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $797.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $89,168.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360,790 shares in the company, valued at $91,620,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,378,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 118.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

