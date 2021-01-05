Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.66

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 37617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 2,875,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 704,641 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,749,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 568,160 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 954,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 394,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.5% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 293,554 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

