Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Trading Up 6.9%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 175,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 214,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $417.23 million, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 127,702 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

