Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.19

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 500477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

OAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 155.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 147,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,943 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $263,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

