OAX (OAX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $270,504.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. OAX has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $270,504.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00343615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025269 BTC.

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

