Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Observer has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Observer has a market cap of $8.05 million and $535,616.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00029072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00120645 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00213670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00501099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00262374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.