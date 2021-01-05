Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) (TSE:OBE) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) (TSE:OBE) traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.89. 47,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 98,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$65.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$77.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) news, Director John Brydson sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$31,693.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 358,571 shares in the company, valued at C$231,923.72.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

