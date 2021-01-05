Obyte Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Obyte has a market cap of $15.68 million and $31,197.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.80 or 0.00065743 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000091 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000047 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000154 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

