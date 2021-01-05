OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.57. OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 2,689,187 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGC. Raymond James set a C$3.75 target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.58.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$130.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.35 million. Equities analysts predict that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.2404868 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,960.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

