Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on OCGN shares. ValuEngine raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ocugen in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 964.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

OCGN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,898,609. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

