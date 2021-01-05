ODEM 1-Day Volume Tops $854.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $854.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODEM has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00318402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024823 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODE is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.