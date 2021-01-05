ODEM One Day Volume Reaches $874.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $874.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00350169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024581 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM (ODE) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

