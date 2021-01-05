Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.97

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $7.11. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 24,175 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $85.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

