Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $254,501.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00257566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00496418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00260516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017729 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

