Offshift Market Capitalization Achieves $2.61 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One Offshift token can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00004175 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $531,314.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,832.30 or 1.00127436 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010129 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00068919 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.