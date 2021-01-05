Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Offshift has traded 67.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift token can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00005286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $497,394.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,078.86 or 1.00400088 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018947 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011231 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

