Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 1,836,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,387,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OIS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Get Oil States International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $344.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Oil States International by 45.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.