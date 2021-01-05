OIN Finance (OIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $315,793.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 86.1% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $317,627.50 and $315,793.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00498018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017760 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

