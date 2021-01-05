OKCash Market Cap Tops $2.79 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $21,417.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,863.03 or 0.99938013 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000168 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010575 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,438,094 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

