OLXA 1-Day Volume Tops $1,328.00 (OLXA)

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. OLXA has a total market capitalization of $746,115.29 and $1,328.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OLXA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Coinlim. Over the last week, OLXA has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OLXA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00126607 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00254820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00522839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00281318 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018156 BTC.

OLXA Token Profile

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,420,210 tokens. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin . The official website for OLXA is www.olxacoin.com . The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OLXA’s official message board is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset

OLXA Token Trading

OLXA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OLXA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OLXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OLXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OLXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.