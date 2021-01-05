Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Omeros by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Omeros by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Omeros by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omeros by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 4,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,060. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

