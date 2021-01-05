OmiseGO (OMG) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00283367 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.network

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.