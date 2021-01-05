Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.78.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 127.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $574,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

