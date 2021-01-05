Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.37

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.37 and traded as high as $62.54. Omnicom Group shares last traded at $60.88, with a volume of 1,571,506 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

