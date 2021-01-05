On.Live 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, On.Live has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One On.Live token can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $252,937.70 and $2.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00342829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024972 BTC.

About On.Live

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The official website for On.Live is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.