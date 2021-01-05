Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Trading 65.5% Higher

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price traded up 65.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.83. 260,131,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 147,582,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $153.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $105,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the period. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

