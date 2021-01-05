Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.29. 289,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 256,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ondas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

