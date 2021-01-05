OneLedger (OLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $121,071.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and UEX. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $121,071.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,847,065 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, UEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

