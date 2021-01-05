ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Price Up 5%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $39.38. 3,416,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,466,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 195.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

