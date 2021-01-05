OneRoot Network (RNT) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $283,070.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.00339260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025127 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.