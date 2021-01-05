OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) (LON:OTMP) Shares Down 8%

Shares of OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) (LON:OTMP) fell 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50). 137,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 60,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £82.83 million and a PE ratio of -20.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

