OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $716,350.83 and $411,456.00 worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00035972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00328719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024955 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.