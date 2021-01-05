OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 2,846,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,762,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

OPGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered OpGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 532.22% and a negative return on equity of 181.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

