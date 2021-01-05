OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $50.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. OptimizeRx traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $7,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $8,132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $4,234,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $520.66 million, a P/E ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.56.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

