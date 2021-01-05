Opus Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opus has traded down 30% against the US dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $129,467.51 and approximately $17.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00045004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00347905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00023847 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

