ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CEO Sells $512,588.44 in Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 2,520,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,878. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 594,614 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 8.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 55.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.