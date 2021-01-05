ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CEO Sells $512,588.44 in Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 2,520,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,878. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.
ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.
About ORBCOMM
ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.
